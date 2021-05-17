KD Chandran, best known for films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and China Gate, passed away due to kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest.

Veteran actor KD Chandran, best known for films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and China Gate, died on Sunday due to advanced kidney problems leading to cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital. He was 84.

Chandran, father of noted actor-dancer Sudha Chandran, was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in suburban Juhu on 12 May.

"He had kidney problems. He passed away today morning due to advanced kidney issues that led to cardiac arrest," a hospital source told PTI.

Chandran also acted in popular Bollywood films like Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Koi... Mil Gaya and TV show Gulmohar.

Earlier this month, Sudha Chandran celebrated his birthday and shared a photograph on her Instagram account.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)