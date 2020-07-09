Veteran actor Jagdeep, best known as Sholay's Soorma Bhopali, passes away aged 81 in Mumbai

Jagdeep had appeared in more than 400 films. However, his short roles like that of Soorma Bhopali in Sholay remains the most enduring

Veteran Bollywood actor Jagdeep (original name Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81.

The late Bollywood actor had appeared in more than 400 films, however, his roles as Soorma Bhopali in the hit movie Sholay has made a huge imprint in the audience's minds even today.

The sudden demise of the actor has sent shockwaves among Bollywood celebrities, with many taking it to Twitter, to express their grief.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter how much he enjoyed watching him on screen and extended his deepest condolences to the family.

"Heard the sad news of Jagdeep Saab's demise. Always enjoyed watching him on screen. He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab's soul," the Singham actor tweeted.

Film director Madhur Bhandarkar too expressed his sorrow over the news on Twitter. "Sad to hear demise of the Veteran Actor Jagdeep Sir who entertained us for 7 Decades. My heartfelt condolences to Javed, Naved, and the entire Jafri Family & Admirers. RIP."

While Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor wrote: "RIP Jagdeep Saab! Millions of us grew up watching your brilliance on screen! Thank you for the legacy, thank you for the laughs, too!"

Starting his acting career as a child artist, Jagdeep was also seen in movies like Purana Mandir (1984), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and many more.

(With inputs from Asian News International)