Krishnam Raju was Baahubali star Prabhas’ uncle. The star, along with Mahesh Babu and others, reached his residence to pay their last respects. Many celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

Veteran actor and former Union Minister U.V. Krishnam Raju passed away earlier today at the age of 83 at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. The cause of death has been reported complications arising out of Covid-19. The Telangana Chief Minister Office’s official Twitter account posted- “Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Chief Secretary Mr. Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of his dearest friend and former Union Minister Mr. Krishnan Raju with official ceremonies. CS Somesh Kumar will make arrangements as per CM’s orders.”

ప్రముఖ చలనచిత్ర నటుడు, తెలుగు సినీహీరో మాజీ కేంద్రమంత్రి శ్రీ కృష్ణంరాజు (ఉప్పలపాటి వెంకట కృష్ణంరాజు) మరణం పట్ల ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు సంతాపం ప్రకటించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 11, 2022

The veteran actor and politician will be cremated with full state honours. Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and many influential personalities have reached his residence to pay their last respects.

Apart from the Near and Dear, Several Movie Artists, Technicians and Politicians paid tributes to #KrishnamRaju Garu. pic.twitter.com/kMpWsdqwTH — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) September 11, 2022

Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry condoled his demise on social media. Vijay Deverakonda tweeted- “ will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu.”

You will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu 🙏🏼 My condolences and prayers for Prabhas anna and the entire family 🙏🏼 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2022

Junior NTR wrote- “ Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”

Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 11, 2022

Mahesh Babu penned a long note that read- “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Sudheer Babu tweeted- “ Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu’s demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors… His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti.”

Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu’s demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors… His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti 🙏 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 11, 2022

