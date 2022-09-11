Entertainment

Veteran actor-former Union Minister U.V. Krishnam Raju to be cremated with state honours, actors condole demise

Krishnam Raju was Baahubali star Prabhas’ uncle. The star, along with Mahesh Babu and others, reached his residence to pay their last respects. Many celebrities condoled his demise on social media.

U.V. Krishnam Raju

Veteran actor and former Union Minister U.V. Krishnam Raju passed away earlier today at the age of 83 at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. The cause of death has been reported complications arising out of Covid-19. The Telangana Chief Minister Office’s official Twitter account posted- “Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Chief Secretary Mr. Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of his dearest friend and former Union Minister Mr. Krishnan Raju with official ceremonies. CS Somesh Kumar will make arrangements as per CM’s orders.”

The veteran actor and politician will be cremated with full state honours. Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and many influential personalities have reached his residence to pay their last respects.

Many other celebrities from the Indian film industry condoled his demise on social media. Vijay Deverakonda tweeted- “ will always be in our hearts..You were our Ramayya garu in Yevade Subramanyam.. Om Shanti Krishnam Raju garu.”

Junior NTR wrote- “ Deeply saddened by Krishnam Raju Garu’s passing away. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace…”

Mahesh Babu penned a long note that read- “Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more… A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Sudheer Babu tweeted- “ Saddened by the news of #KrishnamRaju garu’s demise! One of our greatest and most loved actors… His work will continue to inspire generations to come. An irreversible loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om shanti.”

