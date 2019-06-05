You are here:

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79; Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani tweet condolences

Mumbai: Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in films such as Baadshah and Khiladi, passed away Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He was 79.

According to the family sources, the actor died due to old age related health issues.

Contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, 5 June.

The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Contractor's death, saying he is "saddened" by the veteran actor's demise.

Narendra Modi shared a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor was special because he spread lots of happiness. His versatile acting brought smiles on several faces. Be it theatre, television or films, he excelled across all mediums. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/yV8JswP1g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019

Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor "par excellence."

He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor - theatre legend, actor par excellence 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 5, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 13:59:02 IST

