Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79; Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani tweet condolences

Press Trust of India

Jun 05, 2019 13:53:51 IST

Mumbai: Veteran actor and theatre legend Dinyar Contractor, who appeared in films such as Baadshah and Khiladi, passed away Wednesday morning in Mumbai. He was 79.

Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor was known for his comic roles in Baadshah and Khiladi. Image from Twitter

According to the family sources, the actor died due to old age related health issues.

Contractor will be cremated at the Worli prayer hall for Parsis at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, 5 June.

The actor was best known for his comic roles in films and was awarded a Padma Shri, earlier this year.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Contractor's death, saying he is "saddened" by the veteran actor's demise.

Narendra Modi shared a photo of his meeting with Contractor.

Union minister Smriti Irani called Contractor an actor "par excellence."

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 13:59:02 IST

