Veteran actor Dalip Tahil's son Dhruv arrested by Mumbai Police in connection to procuring drugs
The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch had earlier arrested an alleged drug peddler, whose chats allegedly revealed that Dhruv Tahil had contacted him for obtaining drugs.
The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's crime branch on Wednesday arrested Dhruv Tahil, son of Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil, for allegedly procuring drugs, an official said.
Dhruv Tahil was arrested by the Bandra unit of the ANC after his WhatsApp chats with a drug peddler surfaced during an investigation, the police official said.
The ANC had earlier arrested alleged drug peddler Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh with 35 grams of Mephedrone and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
During the probe, it came to light that Dhruv was in touch with Shaikh since 2019. WhatsApp chats allegedly revealed that Dhruv had contacted him for obtaining drugs, the official said.
He was also allegedly found to have transferred money to Shaikh's bank account at least six times.
An ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade was conducting further probe, the official added.
