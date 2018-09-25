Veteran actor Dalip Tahil arrested by Mumbai police on charges of drunk driving; released on bail

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has reportedly been arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle in an intoxicated state.

As per NavaBharat Times, the actor, in his inebriated condition, had hit the back of an autorickshaw with his car, injuring two passengers — 21-year-old Khar resident Jenita Gandhi and Gaurav Chugh (22). The incident took place at around 9 pm, The Hindu reported.

“The impact of the collision caused Ms. Gandhi sustain a severe jolt to her back and neck. Ms. Gandhi and Mr. Chugh got off the autorickshaw and saw the car trying to flee towards Santacruz,” an officer with the Khar police said, according to The Hindu.

NavaBharat Times further said that Tahil had attempted to escape the situation, but failed to go through because of traffic jam and Ganapati idol immersions. Tahil has been booked for causing injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and for driving under the influence of alcohol under the Motor Vehicles Act.

A police inspector from Mumbai's Khar Police Station stated that when Gandhi, Chugh and Tahil were taken for a medical check-up, the actor had refused to provide with a sample for the blood tests. He is currently out on bail, the report said.

Dalip Tahil is known for starring in several popular Hindi films, including Baazigar, Raja, Ishq and Soldier.

