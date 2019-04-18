Veteran actor-comedian Mike Myers to star in, executive produce Netflix comedy series

Veteran actor-comedian Mike Myers is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming giant has ordered six episodes of the half-hour limited series, in which Myers will play multiple characters.

"I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in," Myers said in a statement.

The Austin Powers star will executive produce with John Lyons and Jason Weinberg. Mackenzie Cyr and Justin Capraro-Gentuso will serve as associate producers.

Myers has lent his voice to the Shrek franchise. He recently appeared in the Oscar-winning feature Bohemian Rhapsody, where the actor plays Ray Foster. He also serves as executive producer and host of ABC’s The Gong Show revival, where he plays the character of Tommy Maitland.

As per reports in Vulture, last year, Myers gave his fans and audience a brief update on the much-loved Austin Powers film, that the actor has long been working on. The film is set to emphasise on the origins of Dr Evil. Myers stated, "Well, you’re going to see Dr Evil soon somewhere in the culture. The movie… they take a long time to write. They always have," he even stated that director Jay Roach would soon begin work on the project.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 12:11:31 IST

