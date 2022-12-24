Veteran actor Bibhash Chakraborty hospitalised after heart attack
'His condition is stable. However, he is under observation. He has several old age-related illnesses,' a senior official of the hospital said.
Veteran Bengali theatre personality and social activist Bibhash Chakraborty has been rushed to hospital following a cardiac arrest, authorities said on Saturday. The octogenarian actor, who has been suffering from old age-related complications, was taken to the hospital late Friday night after he had a heart attack, they said.
“His condition is stable. However, he is under observation. He has several old age-related illnesses,” a senior official of the hospital said. Chakraborty, who joined the Bengali theatre group ‘Nandikar‘, in the 1960s, has acted in several plays. Later, after leaving the theatre group he formed ‘Theatre Workshop’ and went on directing several plays such as ‘Rajrakta‘, ‘Chakbhanga Modhu‘.
Chakraborty had been associated with Paschim Banga Natya Akademi for many years as a member since it was set up, has formed theatre group ‘Anya Theatre’. He had resigned from Paschim Banga Natya Akademi in 2018 owing to his old age.
