Versace sues Fashion Nova for copying Jennifer Lopez's iconic green dress first worn by singer at Grammys 2000

Luxury brand Versace is suing fast-fashion retailer Fashion Nova for copying the "Jungle Pattern" dress worn by Jennifer Lopez. The singer first debuted the gown during the Grammy Awards in 2000 and donned a redesigned version of it at Versace's spring-summer 2020 show in Milan in September, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Lopez's dress has also inspired knockoffs from brands similar to Fashion Nova. Versace has slapped a lawsuit against the brand alleging copyright and trademark infringement. "Fashion Nova’s Infringing Apparel is plainly a deliberate effort to exploit the popularity and renown of Versace’s signature designs, and to trade on Versace’s valuable goodwill and business reputation," says the complaint.

Versace says the Fashion Nova has replicated three of its copyrighted prints — black and gold Barocco design, Pop Hearts design, and Jungle Print design. "Fashion Nova’s ability to churn out new clothing so quickly is due in large part to its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace, and trade on their creative efforts in order to bolster Fashion Nova’s bottom line," reads the lawsuit.

This is not the first time Fashion Nova has been called out for duplicating designs from other brands. The court documents state that the brand has been sued for the same issue at least eight times in the past. In February, Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter and criticised the company for selling a copy of a vintage Thierry Mugler dress she had worn at an event. She said it was "devastating" to watch the blood, sweat and tears of true designers" being copied without permission. West also clarified that she had no association with Fashion Nova, reports Harper's Bazaar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 15:33:21 IST