Venu Madhav, Tollywood comedian, reportedly admitted to ICU after critical condition owing to liver ailment

Noted Telugu comedian Venu Madhav has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Secunderabad after suffering from a liver ailment, reports The Hindu. The actor is currently in a critical condition.

The report adds Madhav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after a while, and was even put on a life support system. After staying in the hospital for two weeks, the actor was discharged on Sunday, with doctors advising him to go for a liver transplant.

The report states after Madhav's condition began deteriorating again, family members rushed him to the hospital again around Tuesday afternoon.

The 39-year-old actor, hailing from Kodad in Suryapet district, was not an active working artiste owing to his ill health, the report adds.

Despite his absence on screen, Madhav had shown interest towards politics during December last year. He wanted to contest Assembly elections, and even filed nomination papers from the Kodad assembly constituency.

Madhav, known for his talent in mimicry, has featured in over 170 films in Telugu. Madhav has even acted in Tamil movies. The actor made his debut with Sampradayam in 1996. His last outing was in the feature Dr. Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang in 2016.

Fans wished Madhav a speedy recovery on social media

#venumadhav

Have a speed Recovery Anna ❤️! pic.twitter.com/dyAPgmsPv6 — Akshay K V (@akshayMSDian07) September 24, 2019

Because of some fucking pages everyone thought that #venumadhav garu is no more, even i got know that #venumadhav garu is in hospital not to worry just pray for him #GetWellSoonVenuMadhav garu #venumadhav pic.twitter.com/EWh7Zloyf3 — I'm_IRoN_MaN (@Raj_Pinninti) September 24, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 09:45:25 IST