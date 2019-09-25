You are here:

Venu Madhav, Tollywood comedian, reportedly admitted to ICU after critical condition owing to liver ailment

FP Staff

Sep 25, 2019 09:45:25 IST

Noted Telugu comedian Venu Madhav has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Secunderabad after suffering from a liver ailment, reports  The Hindu. The actor is currently in a critical condition.

The report adds Madhav was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after a while, and was even put on a life support system. After staying in the hospital for two weeks, the actor was discharged on Sunday, with doctors advising him to go for a liver transplant.

The report states after Madhav's condition began deteriorating again, family members rushed him to the hospital again around Tuesday afternoon.

The 39-year-old actor, hailing from Kodad in Suryapet district, was not an active working artiste owing to his ill health, the report adds.

Despite his absence on screen, Madhav had shown interest towards politics during December last year. He wanted to contest Assembly elections, and even filed nomination papers from the Kodad assembly constituency.

Madhav, known for his talent in mimicry, has featured in over 170 films in Telugu. Madhav has even acted in Tamil movies. The actor made his debut with Sampradayam in 1996. His last outing was in the feature Dr. Paramanandaiah’s Students Gang in 2016.

Fans wished Madhav a speedy recovery on social media

 

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 09:45:25 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Critical , Liver ailment , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Telugu comedian , Venu Madhav

also see

Netrikann: Nayanthara's next film goes on floors; upcoming thriller borrows title from Rajinikanth's 1981 hit

Netrikann: Nayanthara's next film goes on floors; upcoming thriller borrows title from Rajinikanth's 1981 hit

Saaho director Sujeeth says he made the movie only for Prabhas: 'Love or hate the film. But why target me?'

Saaho director Sujeeth says he made the movie only for Prabhas: 'Love or hate the film. But why target me?'

Bigil: New poster features Vijay as a resolute football coach in Atlee's upcoming sports film

Bigil: New poster features Vijay as a resolute football coach in Atlee's upcoming sports film