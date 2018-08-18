Ventilator trailer: Ensemble cast, led by Jackie Shroff, seems promising in remake of Marathi film

Ventilator, a remake of the National Award winning Marathi film, may have an equally impactful role with its Gujarati version. Directed by Umang Vyas, the film will also features Jackie Shroff who gives his debut performance in Gujarati films.

Gijubhai, a senior ailing member of a family is put on life support few days prior to the Navratri festival. This immediately brings together the entire family who surround Gijubhai with prayers and good wishes for his early recovery. Shroff is seen in his element, with an unavoidable swagger and sharp screen presence.

The family struggles between arranging for the upcoming Navratri festivities amidst Gijubhai's frail health. The narrative, otherwise sprinkled with generous doses of comedy by the oddities of the peculiar family members, enters into a more serious space in it's latter half of the trailer. The question of Man vs God props up when the family is forced to face scenarios which require them to choose their priorities.

The film also features actress Juhi Chawla, though the trailer does not show her. The remake is penned by Niren Bhatt, a well-known Gujarati scriptwriter and the story is co-written by Karan Vyas.

Ventilator is slated to hit the theatres on 14 September.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 12:50 PM