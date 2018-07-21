Venom stars Tom hardy, Riz Ahmed unveil footage from upcoming Spider-Man spin-off at San Diego Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, Tom Hardy, who will be playing Venom in an upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, talked about why he chose to do the role, saying, "My son is a massive Venom fan and he was a strong influence on my why I should play Venom specifically. I wanted to do something my son could watch. So I did something where I bite people's heads off."

Venom stars Hardy as the titular anti-hero. It also stars Woody Harrelson, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and Scott Haze.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, new footage from the movie was shown at Comic-Con even though director Ruben Fleischer stressed that some VFX work was still left to do. The report states that it was revealed Venom will face off against another symbiote in the movie. Fleischer later said this was Riot, a symbiote who can transfer to other people, so you never know who it will be in the film. The filmmaker also hinted other villains could be in the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the footage also showed Venom's head stretching out of Brock's body to have a conversation with him. Another scene showed Venom making axes with his own hands; and a different scene showed Venom with a bad guy in his grip.

Venom is one of several films Sony is using to build a shared universe based on Spider-Man characters. Jared Leto is starring in a Morbius, The Living Vampire film while filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood is working on Silver & Black, about Silver Sable and Black Cat.

The Hollywood Reporter also states that so far, there are no plans to have Venom face off against Spider-Man, but Fleischer said he would love to see Venom and Spider-Man in a movie together. "I can speak for myself when I say I would be really excited to go see that film, so I have to see the studio is thinking the same way, and at some point down the road they are going to run across each other's paths," he said.

Fleischer also said that there are not really any heroes in Venom. It is a grittier, more violent and more complicated character than his Marvel brethren.

Sony Pictures also showed an extended trailer of the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, out in December, which focuses on Miles Morales learning the spidey ropes from a middle-aged Peter Parker.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

