Venom: New IMAX poster featuring Tom Hardy's alien symbiote is sure to set tongues wagging

Tom Hardy shared a new poster for his upcoming film Venom's IMAX release on the occasion of his birthday. The Marvel anti-hero, who originated in comics as a Spider-Man villain in 1988, gets his own standalone film with Hardy playing Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom.

A grittier, more violent and more complicated character than his Marvel brethren, Venom's look in the poster bears similarity to his comic book avatar from the '90s with Venom's tongue wagging in all its exaggerated glory.



View this post on Instagram @VenomMovie x @IMAX #WERV3N0M A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Sep 14, 2018 at 4:46pm PDT

Happy Birthday to the ultimate human host, Tom Hardy. #Venom pic.twitter.com/iOvu0d1UI2 — Venom Movie (@VenomMovie) September 15, 2018

Venom tells the story of the popular Marvel anti-hero as he transforms from a go-getter journalist to powerful alien symbiote. Other than Hardy, the film also stars Jenny Slate, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson, Scott Haze and Reid Scott.

Rapper Eminem recently dropped the theme track for Venom in his recent album, Kamikaze.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer of Zombieland and Gangster Squad fame, Venom opens in theatres worldwide on 5 October, 2018 with Sony Pictures India bringing the film to the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2018 11:29 AM