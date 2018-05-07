You are here:

Venom is not part of Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirms Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo

Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo has confirmed that Tom Hardy's Venom, one of the most popular Marvel Comics antiheros, is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to school students at Iowa City High, the filmmaker was asked whether Venom would become a part of the MCU, to which he replied, "No, that's a Sony property."

Watch Venom trailer: Watch Tom Hardy's character transform into a monstrous anti-hero alien symbiote

The Sony project also features Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate, reported Reddit.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, it is scheduled to release on 5 October.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 19:11 PM