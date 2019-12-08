You are here:

Venom 2, starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, ropes in The Irishman actor Stephen Graham

British actor Stephen Graham has joined the cast of Venom 2.

The 46-year-old actor is best known for featuring in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean series, Rocketman, Public Enemies and most recently The Irishman.

According to Deadline, his role has been kept under wraps as of now.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel which will see Tom Hardy return as the titular anti-hero.

The follow-up will also feature returning cast members Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) as well as Naomi Harris.

The first film, Venom, followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.In the sequel, Venom will go up against Harrelson's Kasady aka Carnage.

Kelly Marcel is writing the script. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.

According to Collider, Graham will also be seen next in Tom Hanks-starrer World War II drama, Greyhound. Elisabeth Shue and Rob Morgan are also part of the cast.

