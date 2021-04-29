The announcement comes days after the makers of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming film Acharya also postponed the release.

South star Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming film Narappa has been postponed again due to the second COVID-19 wave that has hit the country. Taking to his social media account, Venkatesh informed his fans that the movie will not release on 14 May as announced earlier but a new theatrical date will be announced by the makers once things get back to normal.

Meanwhile, the actor also released an official statement explaining the reason. "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed,” the release reads.

Read the statement here

Venkatesh revealed that the film will be brought to the fans at the right time and he requested everybody to stay home and stay safe. The announcement comes days after the makers of Chiranjeevi’s forthcoming film Acharya also postponed the release.

Narappa is the official remake of the Tamil hit Asuran which was directed by Vetri Maaran. The film featured actor Dhanush in a pivotal role. It also won multiple National Awards, including best actor and best Tamil film earlier this year. While the Telugu remake is helmed by Srikanth Addala and it features Venkatesh, Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj among others in important roles.