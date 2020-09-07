Venice Film Festival: Pedro Almodóvar says he is working on two shorts and a Western feature
Pedro Almodóvar described the western as 'different' and very colourful… very theatrical.'
Pedro Almodóvar's short film The Human Voice, a 30-minute adaptation of the original stage play by Jean Cocteau, debuted at the Venice Film Festival 2020. The Human Voice tells the story of a desperate woman (Swinton), "who waits for the phone call of the lover who has just abandoned her." The short marks the Spanish auteur's English language debut.
At the press conference for the short, starring Tilda Swinton, Almodóvar teased his upcoming projects.
The filmmaker said he has in the pipeline two more short films and "a different kind of western, which will be very colourful… very theatrical", writes The Playlist.
Almodóvar will begin working on the western after Madres Paralelas with Penelope Cruz that is likely to begin production in February. At the film festival, he said the pre-production on Madres will kickoff this October. The Spanish language film will centre on two mothers who give birth on the same day, according to IndieWire.
Almodóvar described one of the shorts as dystopian, inspired by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will chronicle "society when all the theatres and cultural spaces shut down."
At the festival, Almodovar was among those who supported the reopening of movie theatres after coronavirus lockdowns, saying films are meant to be seen on the big screen, not at home.
Tilda Swinton made the same point from the stage of the Lido’s main theatre, saying she was overwhelmed seeing the eyes and ears of the audience (though not their mouths because they were all covered in masks.)
The Human Voice is also set to premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Resident Evil live-action series greenlit at Netflix; Supernatural showrunner Andrew Dabb to direct
Resident Evil series has received an eight-episode order from Netflix
Venice Film Festival 2020 sees 44 percent of films in competition directed by women
Venice Film Festival director Alberto Barbera noted past “embarrassing percentiles” and said that the films this year were selected “exclusively on the basis of their quality" and not as a result of gender protocols.
The Personal History of David Copperfield review round-up: Dev Patel's film is 'bold, playful, irrepressibly optimistic'
The Personal History of David Copperfield is among the first movies to run in cinemas after months of lockdown due to the COVID19 pandemic.