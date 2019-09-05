You are here:

Venice Film Festival 2019: Holocaust film The Painted Bird's 'brutal' scenes lead to mass walkouts

FP Staff

Sep 05, 2019 10:52:23 IST

The Venice Film Festival witnessed yet another controversial incident when the screening of The Painted Bird prompted mass walkouts, reports People. As per reviews of the film, The Painted Bird depicts harrowing scenes of violence, sexual assault, bestiality, and mutilation. Featuring Harvey Keitel, Stellan Skarsgård and Udo Kier, The Painted Bird revolves around a Jewish boy (played by Petr Kotlar), who is left in attendance of an old lady during World War II.

On the lady's death, the boy is compelled to wander from village to village, where he witnesses one heinous crime after the other. Xan Brooks of The Guardian reports that the first walkout was prompted by a vivid scene of a man tearing apart the eyes of a teenage boy, while the other was evoked after a character's gruesome death on screen.

The reactions were so stark that Brooks notes, “One day, they’ll make a film about the first public screening of The Painted Bird. It will feature the man who fell full-length on the steps in his effort to escape and the well-dressed woman who became so frantic to get out that she hit the stranger in the next seat.”

The incident was reported online by International Film Critique.

Viewers were also moved by the film's brutal content.

The Painted Bird is inspired from a 1965 novel by Jerzy Kosinski. The author's initial claims that the book was an autobiography was later discredited.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 10:52:23 IST

