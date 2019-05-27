Veeru Devgan, noted action director and father of actor Ajay Devgn, passes away

Veeru Devgan, noted action director and father of Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced Devgan's demise through a tweet.

The Bollywood stunt director was a well known figure in the 80s, having contributed to most of the box office hits at the time. Veeru also directed his son Ajay (in the lead) opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam. The exact reason for the demise is yet unknown.

Devgan's funeral is scheduled to be held at 6 pm today, declared Adarsh's tweet.

Veeru Devgan passed away this morning [27 May 2019]... Father of Ajay Devgn... Veeru ji was an accomplished action director... Also directed #HindustanKiKasam, starring son Ajay with Amitabh Bachchan... Funeral will be held today at 6 pm... Heartfelt condolences to Devgn family. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2019

Veeru also appeared before the camera to act in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasan, reports News 18. The veteran dabbled in multiple fields of cinema. He produced films like Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Singhasan (1986). Veeru also co-produced Vishwatma (1992).

However, he hardly attended film events in the recent past (probably owing to his health and old age) and was last seen at the screening of Ajay's Total Dhamaal.

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 15:18:29 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.