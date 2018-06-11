Veere Di Wedding, Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches towards Rs 70 cr mark

Bollywood is going through a good phase. Multiple releases have managed to survive at the box office even after weeks of their theatrical release. Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi is a testimony to the fact that good content always drives a film irrespective of the film's star value.

The collections of Meghna Gulzar's film crossed Rs 100 crore and created a mark for women-led films in the future. On a similar note, Veere Di Wedding — starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania — has done a phenomenal business at the box office, ever since it hit the theatres on 1 June.

John Abraham's thriller drama Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran has also managed to mint Rs 56 crore at the box office in its third weekend since its release on 25 May.

Noted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed the box-office figures of the above-mentioned films.

#Parmanu crosses ₹ 55 cr mark... Continued to TREND WELL in Weekend 3... [Week 3] Fri 93 lakhs, Sat 1.52 cr, Sun 1.74 cr. Total: ₹ 56.02 cr. India biz.#Parmanu biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr

Week 2: ₹ 16.42 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 4.19 cr

Total: ₹ 56.02 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2018

#VeereDiWedding emerges a HIT... Nears ₹ 70 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr. Total: ₹ 69.68 cr. India biz.#VeereDiWedding biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.96 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 12.72 cr Total: ₹ 69.68 cr India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2018

#Raazi continues its DREAM RUN... [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 90 lakhs. Total: ₹ 119.94 cr.#Raazi biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr

Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr

Week 3: ₹ 18.21 cr

Week 4: ₹ 7.95 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 2.15 cr

Total: ₹ 119.94 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2018

