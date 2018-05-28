You are here:

Veere Di Wedding: Kareena, Sonam, Shikha, Swara have taken the script to another level, says Sumeet Vyas

May,28 2018 16:38:23 IST

Sumeet Vyas, who will soon be seen in Veere Di Wedding, says his co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania have taken the script of the forthcoming film to another level.

Still from Veere Di Wedding. Image from YouTube

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi.

"It was a special experience. They're all supremely talented people and so focused. It was inspiring to see how committed Kareena is. She's so focused and driven. Same goes for Sonam, Swara and Shikha. They've really taken the script to another level," Sumeet said in a statement to IANS.

Veere Di Wedding is an upbeat coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends through life's ups and downs and the trials and tribulations with regard to family, marriage, acceptance and societal perceptions.

The film is set to release on 1 June.

