You are here:

Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches closer to Rs 80 cr at end of second week

Veere Di Wedding has been flying high at the box-office, and now, at the end of its second week run, the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box-office figures of Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "#VeereDiWedding crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 75.53 cr. India biz."

#VeereDiWedding crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 75.53 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2018

In its second week, Veere Di Wedding collected Rs 3.37 crore on Friday, Rs 4.51 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.84 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.03 crore on Monday, Rs 1.97 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday taking its domestic total Rs 75.53 crore.

Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas in prominent roles. The movie has been produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

Also read: Veere Di Wedding's token queer representation: When will Bollywood rise above the floral shirt stereotype?

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, another film shouldered by a female lead, crossed Rs 120 crore at the box-office.

#Raazi [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 80 lakhs, Sun 90 lakhs, Mon 32 lakhs, Tue 32 lakhs, Wed 32 lakhs. Total: ₹ 120.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 14:23 PM