You are here:

Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches closer to Rs 80 cr at end of second week

FP Staff

Jun,14 2018 14:23:03 IST

Veere Di Wedding has been flying high at the box-office, and now, at the end of its second week run, the Shashanka Ghosh-directed film has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box-office figures of Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "#VeereDiWedding crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.37 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 4.84 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.97 cr, Wed 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 75.53 cr. India biz."

In its second week, Veere Di Wedding collected Rs 3.37 crore on Friday, Rs 4.51 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.84 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.03 crore on Monday, Rs 1.97 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 1.85 crore on Wednesday taking its domestic total Rs 75.53 crore.

Veere Di Wedding stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, Swara Bhaskar and Sumeet Vyas in prominent roles. The movie has been produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor.

Also read: Veere Di Wedding's token queer representation: When will Bollywood rise above the floral shirt stereotype?

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's Raazi, another film shouldered by a female lead, crossed Rs 120 crore at the box-office.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 14:23 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #raazi #Veere Di Wedding

also see

Veere Di Wedding rakes in Rs 12.25 cr on Day 2; Bhavesh Joshi Superhero struggles to make an impact

Veere Di Wedding rakes in Rs 12.25 cr on Day 2; Bhavesh Joshi Superhero struggles to make an impact

Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu inch closer to Rs 50 cr mark at box-office; Raazi makes Rs 116.54 cr in four-week run

Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu inch closer to Rs 50 cr mark at box-office; Raazi makes Rs 116.54 cr in four-week run

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches towards Rs 70 cr mark

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches towards Rs 70 cr mark