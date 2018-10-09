You are here:

Veena Sendre, former Miss Chhattisgarh, crowned India's first Miss Trans Queen

Raipur: Veena Sendre from Chhattisgarh has been chosen as India's first 'Miss Trans Queen'. Veena defeated Namita Ammu of Tamil Nadu to claim the title at the national-level beauty contest organised in Mumbai on Sunday, 7 October.

Sendre, a former Miss Chhattisgarh, belongs to Mandir Hasaud village in Raipur.

She said since childhood she felt 'different' from others. "Nobody wanted to be my friend, everybody made fun of me," she said.

Sendre left her studies when she was in 5th standard, but was back with books a few years later, she said. She then spoke with her mother about doing something different in her life.

She has participated in various ramp walks during Lucknow and Bengaluru fashion weeks.

Her victory is being seen as a big fillip to the transgender community in the country.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 14:14 PM