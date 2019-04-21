Vedhika on Kanchana 3, working with Raghava Lawrence, and making her 'fifth debut' in the film industry

Vedhika, who proved her acting prowess in films like Bala’s Paradesi and Vasanthabalan’s Kaaviya Thalaivan, is back in the Kanchana/Muni series, the full-fledged commercial horror comedy franchise in Tamil and Telugu. Talking to Firstpost on her ability to juggle between performance-driven films and paisa vasool entertainers, Vedhika says, “I love shifting between commercial and script-driven films. As an actor, I get bored getting stuck in a particular genre. If you look at my career, I have played a village girl, modern girl, mother, ghost and done period dramas, full-on commercial movies and more. It’s fun to explore new arenas. I enjoy doing such diverse roles."

Interestingly, Vedhika was Raghava Lawrence’s pair in Muni in 2007 and nearly after twelve years, she has been paired opposite the actor in the fourth installment, Kanchana 3 (which has also been labeled as Muni 4 by Raghava Lawrence). “Acting in Muni 4 is like watching your baby grow up in front of you. I still remember that Muni was made with a shoestring budget yet it attracted the audiences to theaters. One thing which really hooked me was Raghava’s character in the film which can be related to by all of us. No matter how brave you are, a simple door creak sound when lights go off will give you a jolt. Happy now that Muni/Kanchana franchise has become the go-to genre for the family audiences and kids," she says. Though the other two heroines in Kanchana 3 debuted after Vedhika in the industry, the actress still looks young along with her juniors. “Guess, I’m blessed to look young. I believe that staying happy and regular yoga will make you look young forever."

Vedhika also raves about Lawrence’s multi-tasking skills and his off-screen work as a philanthropist. “When I acted with Lawrence in Muni, he was just a newcomer but now he has made one of the biggest franchises in South India. As an actor, I easily get stressed out but Lawrence is handling multiple things at a time - he directs, produces, acts and takes care of choreography in his films. Despite achieving so much in the industry, he stays humble and does many noble gestures. Even in films, his idea behind charity reflects and inspires people like me. For example, the particular scene in Kanchana 3 where the hotel manager spends his own money to feed the kids inspired me a lot," she says.

After acting in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries, Vedhika has also recently forayed into Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi. Touted to be the remake of Spanish film The Body, the film also has Rishi Kapoor in an important role. “Bollywood treats me well. The journey has just begun there and I’m enjoying the process so far. Only south actresses have the advantage of debuting in several industries and get to know more people. For example, I had four debuts in the south (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam). Now, the film with Emraan Hashmi marks my fifth debut in the Indian film industry. If south actresses are lucky, they would also get their sixth debut in Hollywood," she smiles.

Talking about the progress of her debut Hindi film, Vedhika says, “Glad to work with Emraan Hashmi, who is a fabulous actor and a great co-star. We have already completed major portions and only a few days left for us to wrap up. Viacom 18 is bankrolling the film and we mainly shot in Mauritius. It’s a proper thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph, the master of thrillers in the South. Rishi Kapoor sir is also playing a very important role."

Vedhika also updated us about her upcoming projects. “My Kannada biggie Home Minister with Upendra is getting ready for release. I’m also currently working on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual with Aadi, son of legendary Telugu actor Saikumar. I’m also listening to a few interesting scripts and will make a formal announcement soon."

