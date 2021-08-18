The Vax India Now concert, a virtual fundraiser to support India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, was livestreamed globally on 7 July, with UNICEF and American India Foundation (AIF) as beneficiaries.

Vax.India.Now, a virtual fundraiser to support India in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised more than $5 million, the organisers said on 11 August.

The concert was livestreamed globally on 7 July, with UNICEF and American India Foundation (AIF) as beneficiaries.

Vax.India.Now, was aired by CNN and Dreamstage.live. Popular comic-actor Hasan Minhaj hosted the event. The event featured several eminent personalities including Liam Neeson, AR Rahman, Annie Lennox, Sting, Gloria Estefan, Andrea Bocelli, Yo-Yo Ma, and Asif Mandvi. Celebrities David Foster, Josh Groban, Pia Toscano, Zubin Mehta, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Ranjani Gayatri Sisters, Nishat Khan and Matteo Bocelli were also part of the fundraiser, writes Variety.

Over 10 million people will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in India. Thank you for supporting the global community and tuning in for Vax India Now. We are always together. Hum Saath Hai. pic.twitter.com/62hWi2ihWn — Vax India Now (@VaxIndiaNow) August 16, 2021

Boston-based Indian American playback singer, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi supported the initiative through her Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation. Additionally, the Vax.India.Now was produced by JuJu Productions, which is run by Palakurthi and her husband Prashanth Palakurthi. The grand event was co-produced by Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection, Charles Goldstuck and Marc Johnston Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment were also part of the production process.

In a statement, the playback singer said she is grateful for the kindness of large and small donors who came together to support this campaign.

"The dedicated, multi-national 160-person organisation team is proud to have raised meaningful resources in India's battle against this awful pandemic," the statement read. Palakurthi added that she was grateful "to the celebrities for lending their time and talent in particular, the immediacy of their response and commitment to the cause".

Palakurthi also applauded the Indian team, who had to work through a national lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

As per the organisers, the Vax.India.Now event also focused on the ground realities in India amid the ongoing pandemic. The concert also educated viewers on how they could help save lives and make an impact.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)