Vashu Bhagnani directed by Delhi High Court to file alleged agreements with KriArj Entertainment

The legal battle between Vashu Bhagnani and T-Series over Fanney Khan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu is going strong in the High Courts of Delhi and Mumbai. After the Delhi High Court prevented Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Film Company and Pooja Entertainment & Films Ltd from interfering with the distribution and release of Fanney Khan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, the producer’s lawyers, according to a report by DNA, argued against the very same ‘ex-parte’ order dated 10 July. On 17 July, Justice Pratibha Singh of Delhi HC had refused to lift the stay order on Bhagnani from issuing notices or making any claims against Fanney Khan and interfering with the rights of T-Series in the said film.

The report states that Bhagnani’s lawyers informed the court that a proceeding had been filed by them before the Bombay HC to adjudicate the respective claims of the parties. Since the scope of that suit was much larger, the Delhi matter should either be dismissed as not maintainable or otherwise a clarification be issued that they can go to the HC However, since the matter in the capital was prior in time, the Delhi HC reportedly refused to pass any such order or issue clarification, and instead directed Bhagnani to file his alleged agreements on record for consideration of rival claims of the parties next week.

Last week, Bhagnani said that he had acquired the all-India distribution rights of multiple films of KriArj Entertainment, one of the producers of Fanney Khan and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and that these two movies were also part of those deals. He also said that his legal fight with T-Series is for his rights and his agreements with KriArj Ent.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 09:45 AM