Varun Tej Konidela tests positive for coronavirus, says he has mild symptoms
'I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions,' said Varun Tej in a social media post
Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela has tested positive for coronavirus . The actor took to Twitter to share the news on Tuesday evening.
Check out the post here
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) December 29, 2020
The news comes after Konidela’s relative actor Ram Charan shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 . Charan and Konidela celebrated Christmas a few days ago together. Their cousins, actors Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish had also joined the celebrations that were held at newlywed Niharika Konidela's home, reports NDTV.
Earlier this month, the celebrities had attended Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding in Udaipur.
