Varun Tej escapes unhurt in car accident in Hyderabad; actor's driver booked for speeding

Telugu actor Varun Tej was involved in an accident on 12 June after his car rammed into another vehicle in Rayani Peta, in Hyderabad's Wanaparthy district. However, he escaped unhurt along with three others present inside the actor's Mercedes Benz car, reported Times of India.

Tej took to Twitter to inform his fans about the accident.

Check out his tweet here



Got into a car accident and thankfully everybody is safe and sound.

No injuries whatsoever.

Thanks for the concern and your love!🙏🏽 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) June 12, 2019

The report states that a case has been registered against the actor's driver by Hyderabad police. They said that the driver could not slow his vehicle as he was beyond the speeding limit.

“At Rayani Peta on the highway, the Benz car rammed into an Indica car from behind. The driver of the Indica turned left to go towards Rayani Peta village and Benz car driver could not slow down the vehicle in time due to over speeding. Four persons travelling the Indica car suffered minor injuries and we booked a case against Varun Tej’s driver Anil under section 337 of the IPC. The driver is in our custody,” police was quoted as saying by the same report.

Varun Tej last appeared in the Telugu blockbuster F2 – Fun and Frustration alongside Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada. He also lent his voice for the Telugu dubbed version of Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 09:46:57 IST

