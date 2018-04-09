Varun Tej and Venkatesh starrer F2 ropes in Tamannaah Bhatia to play one of the female leads

It’s the season of multi-starrers in Telugu filmdom. After S.S Rajamouli’s yet-untitled project with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, and the Nani-Nagarjuna film with director Sriram Aditya; we have actors Varun Tej and Venkatesh teaming up for a project tiled F2 with the tagline 'Fun and Frustration'.

Officially announced on last month, the project will be directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, and the duo is joining hands for the third time after delivering two blockbusters — Supreme and Raja The Great. The makers also unveiled the title poster logo on the occasion of announcement of the project. The latest update is that Tamannaah Bhatia has been signed to play Venkatesh’s pair in the film, which will mark their first time collaboration.

“Anil was very keen on signing Tamannaah as he always wanted to work with her. When she heard the story, she immediately gave her nod, but she’s yet to officially sign on the dotted line as the makers are negotiating remuneration with her. It’s almost confirmed that she’s part of the project. An official announcement can be expected very soon,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost, confirming that Mehreen Pirzada has been signed opposite Varun Tej in the film.

On signing the project, Varun took to twitter and wrote: “This is something I’ve been really excited for. Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi and Dil Raju.”

This is something I've been really excited for!

Teaming up for a super fun film with Venkatesh garu , @AnilRavipudi &

Dil raju garu!

Fun & Frustration!😉😥#F2 #V2 pic.twitter.com/TC22brExbR — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 25, 2018

Through our reliable sources, Firstpost exclusively learnt that the project will start rolling from July. “The plan is to release the film this year-end. Varun will commence work on his space film from April. Since it’s a very big project, it’ll take nearly three months. Venkatesh, on the other hand, is on the verge of wrapping up his next project with Teja. If everything goes as planned, the team hopes to commence shooting from July,” a source said.

With six back-to-back blockbusters in his kitty in 2017, this will be the third outing of the year for producer Dil Raju, who is also bankrolling Ram Pothineni starrer Hello Guru Prema Kosame, and Mahesh Babu’s yet-untitled 25th film with director Vamsi Paidipally.

Varun, last seen playing a mature lover in Tholiprema, gears up to commence shooting for the role of an astronaut in his next science-fiction film with The Ghazi Attack director Sankalp Reddy. Varun and Sankalp recently left to Kazakhstan for month-long training in zero gravity conditions. The team is eyeing Christmas release. Most of the shooting will happen outside India. Initially, the makers planned to shoot in the US, but now they’ve decided to shoot in Georgia where special sets and rigs are being built. They also plan to rope in stuntmen from Hollywood.

Venkatesh is rumoured to be playing a teacher in Teja’s action-thriller which is tentatively titled Aata Nade Veta Nade. Teja will commence work on NTR biopic — to feature Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role — upon the completion of this project which is gearing up for summer release.

Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 14:55 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 14:55 PM