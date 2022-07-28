In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila and Case Toh Banta Hai team opened up about their experience of working together on the comedy project, bond with Riteish Deshmukh and more.

The most talented and well known stars of comedy are coming together to make you laugh like nuts with there new, show Case Toh Banta Hai. It has an impeccable cast Varun Sharma, Kusha Kapila, Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt and Kavin Dave. The trailer is out its getting lots of love and appreciation from audience and film industry. Mostly we have seen court room drama but this is the first time we will see court room comedy. Where atrangi illzams will be put on celebrities. Case Toh Banta Hai is going to release on 29 July 2022 only on Amazon Mini TV.

Tell me about Case Toh Banta Hai and what made you say yes to it?

Varun: I think the format of it, the people associated with it and the madness that it was. Every episode is unique and different from each other, the guest I think all of these factors combined made me say yes to the show.

Kusha: When bani ji amazon mini Tv came with this concept mujhe laga bhot naya hai. Humne kabhi comedy me mtlb court room me comedy itni nahi as aisa koi show toh mene kabhi nhi dekha. There has been court room drama but there has never been court room comedy like this. And celebrities pe ap actually illzam laga sakte hai aur behudha, bezaar kese bhi illzam laga sakte hai. The fact they were willing to go to length Which you were absolutely whack mtlb agar ap dekhege show toh you know Paritosh, Gopal ji yeh algh algh objects ban ke aa rahe hai toh jab ek show me ap itna you know itna gumption hai aur ap ek you are willing to go to multiple comedy lengths to make something interesting toh fir mene kha ofcourse aur itni badhiya cast thi so I mean mere liye toh haa bolna obvious tha.

How do you think your colleagues in the film industry would react to Case Toh Banta Hai?

Varun: I think reaction aane toh shuru ho gye hai because the trailer got out and we have couple of people who came on the show as guest so the reactions have already started coming and they are great like they have been like liking it. They are liking the whole format, they liking the illzams that we we kind putting it out there and at the end of the day everyone likes light hearted chat show where you can be just yourself chat its like a its basically chatting amongst your friends in a informal setting with the most bezaar atrangi illzams coming on your way and the most funniest wordics coming on your way so everyone been very proactive and everyone been really really sweet and enjoy so personally I got alot of compliments and I have got great reactions from the people from the fraternity so yaa.

Kavin: Jitne bhi reactions aye hai vo sab vese he aye hai ki this is something different and they are looking forward to see what is what this show is all about.

Varun celebrity lawyer in case toh banta hai how you enjoyed defending them?

Mujhe lagta hai me apni job me bhot he kahrab hu iss show me. Kyu me bilkul acha defence nhi kar pata but I think vohi iss ki khaasiyat bhi hai. But keeping jokes apart(laughs) ofcourse I mean defence karna acha he hota hai. I think mere rishte bhot zada masbhot hote zaa rahe hai dosto ke sath jo iss show pe aa rahe hai kyu unko pata chal gya hai ki mari defence skills bhot crazy hai aur bhot amazing hai. So I think toh uski wajah se meri bonding bhot zada strong ho rahi hai apne dosto ke sath but at the same time its fun yrr and I think to have a prosecutor lawyer against like Riteish sir in front of you I mean it’s just all made fun and its all crazy and the most beautiful part is that we have gone crazy we have improvise and every actor in this show gives each other so much of space and so much of scope to improvise and to uplift what other person is doing. That the great quality that everyone has.

Kusha i have seen the trailer you have become a badass judge, strict judge what was your feeling while judging celebrity guest on your show?

Itne badass log hai set pe already jo apna kaam itne ache se jante hai itne saalo se apni badassarii dekha rahe hai toh mere pass koi aur chara nahi tha toh I had to be badass and I had to rise up to the occasion fir nhi karti toh kamzor khadi kon me he hoti sabse kamzor khadi toh me kamzor khadi lagna nahi chahti thi(laughs). So and I jis tarah vo laye bhi the judge toh mene unko bola ki she should be badass and varna kaha me kisi celebrities ko saza sunau mtlb kese?

You all are now working with Ritesh Deshmukh, so how it was working with him?

Varun: Riteish bhai I have been I have always been saying this I am huge admirer of Riteish bhai’s work and the kind of work he does and the legacy that he has. I think he is phenomenal and there is so much to learn from him as an actor as a human being which I have also in the past two months That we have been working on this project together. I have really been wanting to work with him on something but we were not getting right thing to work and Case Toh Banta Hai is the first venture that me and Riteish bhai are kind of collaborated together on. And I really hope and pray that is the first of many more collaborations that we have in future.

Kusha: I was nervous I was extremely grateful but also extremely nervous because you know they all know there jobs so well and I just wanted to ensure that everything I do on set I mean I live up to everyone’s expectations. I was extremely grateful and sometimes very very star struck also on set and thoda obviously itne bade logo pe judge gihri karne me daar toh lagta he hai because you know writer’s toh likh dete hai like writer’s write that really bold statements. Kitni baari ese bolti hu ki yeh toh me bol he nahi pau gi conventionally itne bade star ke aage me yeh nahi bol pau gi. So it’s been a learning process and I have to learn so much to be able to justify why I am here so yaa.

Gopal Dutt and kavin Dave you both done different kind of film and web series so did you feel like it was something different you doing now?

Gopal: Har project algh hota hai but yeh b but yeh thoda isliye interesting yeh its a great mix of chat show and comedy sketches actually toh vo bhot interesting hai aur kaffi interestingly usko collaborate kiya hai ki its a chat show also and beech beech me aake kuch bezaar se illzam lagte hai aur bezaar se ghawah aate hai. Toh vo sab bhot interesting hai mtlb yeh otherwise ap ek story kahe rahe hote ho ap ek character hote ho uska vo part ap ek play kar rahe hote ho but iss me beech me thoda mix hai thoda sa kyu ki celebrities he celebrities hai. Fir me me nhi hu me kuch ban ke aa raha hu fir Varun aur Riteish jo hai vo vohi hai actually vo vakilh hai but vo Varun aur Ritesh ji hai. Kusha kuch judge hai aur vo algh mtlb vo bhi kuch alag play kar rahi hai mtlb vo thoda mix match hai toh overall interesting hai overall.

Kavin: Nahi mtlb jitna bhi kaam kia hai iss tarah ka show ek toh kyu ki pheli baar ban raha hai toh jab mujhe yeh concept pata chala I said I want to be part of this because it’s a different totally different kind of a format of a show of a channel, celebrity chat show kind of a format yeh thoda different hai and jab pata chala ki ho raha hai toh i wanted to be part of this. This is different jo bhi mene phele kia hai us se kaffi different hai.

Paritosh Tripathi you have taken different characters and you have to switch, Does it gets difficult to switch from one character to another ?

Abhi bhi difficult ho raha hai koi abhi door bell knock kar raha hai aur idhar swaal bhi aya hai(laugh). Bhot bhot difficult hai as an actor abhi tak kisi show me itna istamal mera ache dhang se itna acha istamal aj tak nhi hua tha mujhe esa lag raha hai. Toh as an actor bhot tough tha Aur mere khayal se jo challenge hai vo opportunity hai apke liye. Toh acha mooka bhi tha mazedar tha but tough toh bhot hai bhot bhot zada. Needh nhi aati hai shoot se ek din phele .

Any fond memories you all have ?

Varun: I think it’s a great thing I think memories are something that we all had in different episodes because there are fourteen, fifteen guest so there are different episodes so I think every episode me kuch na kuch toh memory hoti hai. But I don’t know if I can say this right now but there is a Badshah episode which was there and us episode me Paritosh ek inaam le ke aya tha and ek witness ban ke aya tha and we went nuts laughing the entire audience and everyone was nuts laughing because Paritosh himself went nuts performing. So I think I am not gonna spoil it for the people by saying what exactly it is and what he did but watch for the Badshah episode and watch for what Paritosh has done in it.

Any anecdotes from the set?

Varun: Kusha takes least time to get ready.

Kusha: But its true!

Varun: Ya, Whenever we have to roll we roll half n hour prior to when we are suppose to roll. We pack up on time and we finish the shoot in time(laugh).

Kusha: Are yeh sach hai iss me actually koi joke nhi hai(laugh).

