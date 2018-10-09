Varun Grover accused of sexually harassing BHU student in 2001; comic-writer 'categorically' denies allegations

Allegations of sexual harassment have cropped up against writer-comic Varun Grover in the ongoing #MeToo movement which has gained unprecedented momentum on Twitter in the past week. The survivor shared her account anonymously with a Twitter user, Rashi (@mizarcle), and alleged that Grover sexually harassed her in 2001 on the pretext of giving her stage directions for a play.

According to the survivor, she and the accused were students at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, when the alleged incident took place. The survivor said Grover was a year senior and was part of the dramatics society which is why their interaction seemed normal at first. However, as per her account, the situation escalated into Grover engaging in sexual misconduct.

Grover issued a preliminary statement on Twitter, categorically denying all allegations leveled against him. He said he will issue a detailed statement soon. He also termed the allegations 'misleading and defamatory' in nature. He also told News18 that there could be an ulterior motive behind these allegations.

I completely, totally, categorically deny all the allegations being made. The screenshot in question is untrue, misleading, and defamatory to say the least. Issuing a detailed statement soon. — वरुण (@varungrover) October 9, 2018

Anurag Kashyap, who has been a longtime collaborator, tweeted in support of Grover.

This man I have known so closely and so so long that I refuse to believe any allegations about him . #believethevictim and investigate the claims and also be careful to not let vested interests sabotage a long pending genuine movement https://t.co/A4bkVgF9Hb — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 9, 2018

Grover had recently apologised for having enabled Vikas Bahl, who stands accused of sexual harassment too, indirectly, by working at Phantom Films.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 15:32 PM