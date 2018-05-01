Varun Dhawan's birthday wishes for Anushka; Akshay Kumar's reunion with teacher: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Varun Dhawan wishes Anushka Sharma a happy birthday

Happy birthday @AnushkaSharma keep smiling and bringing the change. Your truly a hero. Also eat a samosa today lots of love from mauji, Amma and Babuji 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8Whx1vCYrl — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 1, 2018

Varun Dhawan wished his Sui Dhaaga co-star on her 30th birthday via a tweet. "Keep smiling and bringing the change," Varun tweeted, signing off with, "Lots of love from mauji, Amma and Babuji".

Priyanka Chopra refutes marriage rumors

https://t.co/EkUEgfbO75

Hahahah!heights of speculation! This is an evil eye guys! Calm down! I’ll tell u when I get married and it won’t be a secret! Lol pic.twitter.com/WPdIxXIx1I — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 30, 2018

Dismissing claims about her marital status seems to be a fairly regular occurrence for Priyanka Chopra. In a new tweet, Priyanka linked a story which claimed the actress sported a mangalsutra and clarified that she was still single, and unlikely to hide her marriage when she did tie the knot.

New poster for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp unveiled

From the Marvel cinematic universe comes #AntManAndTheWasp... New chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink... 6 July 2018 release... New poster: pic.twitter.com/CSTCgmukMK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

Marvel revealed the new poster for its next superhero offering Ant-Man and the Wasp. The movie is set to release on 6 July and stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt spends Labour Day hard at work

A genuine labour day 🙏 A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Apr 30, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

Movie stars are not all used to doing hard labour, but Alia Bhatt begs to differ. In a new Instagram post, the Raazi actress is seen working a piece of land with a shovel while the sun beats down on her. Other women are at work in the background as well. Alia captioned the photo 'A genuine labour day'.

Riteish Deshmukh kicks off his next Marathi movie

Riteish Deshmukh kick-starts his next Marathi production #Mauli... An out and out action drama... Produced by Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's production venture - Mumbai Film Company... Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. pic.twitter.com/tDG1gP3Ddt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh's tweeted out a video of his next Marathi project, Mauli. The movie is to be produced by Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza under their production banner Mumbai Film Company.

Akhay Kumar meets his Marathi teacher from school

Akshay Kumar, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, met his school teacher who taught the actor Marathi. The superstar wrote that his teacher is responsible for the 'manageable Marathi' he speaks.

Ranveer Singh channels his inner Charlie Chaplin

Ranveer Singh is holidaying in Switzerland and making the most of it. In a new video posted on Instagram, the actor can be seen emulating Charlie Chaplin perfectly. The video was shot inside Chaplin's World, a Charlie Chaplin museum in Switzerland.

New poster for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Trailer out tomorrow... New poster of Vikramaditya Motwane's #BhaveshJoshiSupehero... Stars Harshvardhan Kapoor... 25 May 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/JkHN3QtD6u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 1, 2018

The new poster for upcoming movie Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has been released, with a full length trailer out on 2 May. The film stars Harshvardhan Kapoor and has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 17:37 PM