Varun Dhawan will reportedly have cameo in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

The third schedule of Bharat, which will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite onscreen after the 2017 action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, has kicked off in Abu Dhabi. An official remake of the 2014 Korean film An Ode to My Father, it is reported that Bharat will span over five decades and will see Khan sporting five different looks.

Pinkvilla reports that Varun Dhawan has a cameo in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. However, the publication adds that it is unclear whether he will feature in a song or has a guest role in the film.

Dhawan recently made an appearance on Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 12 to promote his film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, directed by Sharat Katariya, also starring Anushka Sharma. Not just that, he has also starred in Judwaa 2, the remake of Khan's 1997 comedy Judwaa, which also starred Salman in a double role cameo.

Bharat will mark Khan and Zafar's third collaboration after Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani are also a part of the cast. The film, co-produced by Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, will release in cinemas on Eid 2019.

Dhawan is currently shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank along with Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 10:01 AM