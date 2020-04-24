You are here:

Varun Dhawan to answer fans' questions in Instagram Live session to celebrate his 33rd birthday during lockdown

FP Staff

Apr 24, 2020 08:52:47 IST

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan has invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration of his birthday amid lockdown.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, "Who says, I'm alone. Who says you're alone! Coming Live to celebrate my birthday with you guys. 4 pm on 24 April 2020."

Here's the post

The Main Tera Hero star announced, on the invitation that he will be hosting the party over Instagram Live. In the invitation poster, Varun is seen sporting a suit with a white t-shirt and matching shoes.

Meanwhile, the actor has been practising social distancing amid the government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, Varun also committed to providing meals for the poor, and for the medical staffs at the hospital.

Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 08:52:47 IST

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , coronavirus , Coronavirus lockdown , Coronavirus outbreak , coronavirus udates , lockdown , quarantine , Shareworthy , social distancing , Varun Dhawan , Varun Dhawan birthday

also see

Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother

Kriti Kharbanda was 'terrified' she had contracted coronavirus after attending engagement of Pulkit Samrat's brother

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares how communities are coming together to 'set examples', chides lockdown violators

Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan shares how communities are coming together to 'set examples', chides lockdown violators

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sonu Sood offers his Mumbai hotel to healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients