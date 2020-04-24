Varun Dhawan to answer fans' questions in Instagram Live session to celebrate his 33rd birthday during lockdown

New Delhi: Varun Dhawan has invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration of his birthday amid lockdown.

The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, "Who says, I'm alone. Who says you're alone! Coming Live to celebrate my birthday with you guys. 4 pm on 24 April 2020."

Here's the post

Send in ur questions I shall be answering them. I get the fact that we all can’t be there together but I ain’t gonna leave a chance to entertain u all sab poochlo might also take some of u guys live with me pic.twitter.com/3S27TGUcsT — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 23, 2020

The Main Tera Hero star announced, on the invitation that he will be hosting the party over Instagram Live. In the invitation poster, Varun is seen sporting a suit with a white t-shirt and matching shoes.

Meanwhile, the actor has been practising social distancing amid the government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, Varun also committed to providing meals for the poor, and for the medical staffs at the hospital.

Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund.

