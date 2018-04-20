Varun Dhawan-starrer October hit with plagiarism allegations by Marathi filmmaker; makers vow to 'look into' the matter

October continues to receive glowing reviews with many commending Varun Dhawan's performance in the Shootjit Sircar film. But it seems to have run into some serious trouble with a plagiarism controversy.

Marathi filmmaker Hemal Trivedi wrote in a Facebook post that October was plagiarised from a 2017 Marathi film called Aarti - The Unknown Love Story, directed by Sarika Mene. "The filmmakers of October never acquired any rights to the Marathi film and they never contacted Sarika," he said.

This was confirmed by the film's director when she told Mid-day, "I want the audience to watch both films and be impartial in their opinion. When I watched October, (I realised that) the emotions and characters portrayed are similar. Only a few things don't match."

Mene's film is based on her own brother Sunny Pawar, who stood by his girlfriend, Aarti Makwana, after she was paralysed in a car accident. She has since approached the Screenwriters Association with her concerns.

However, the same report states that a source from October's production house denied the allegations, noting that October was based on Sircar's own experiences with his mother, who was in a comatose state in 2004.

“We understand that there are some allegations of copyright infringement against our film October. We are creative people and have full faith in our work and our team, which has given extraordinary films like Piku, Pink etc. We have not heard of the film Aarti nor do we have full details of the matter as yet. We are sensitive towards feelings of film makers. We will look into this and deal with it appropriately," a statement issued by Shoojit's production house, Rising Sun Pictures, said, as quoted by Scroll.

October is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and also features newcomer Banita Sandhu.

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 13:02 PM