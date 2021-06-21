Varun Dhawan shows excitement for The Tomorrow War; Chris Pratt responds on Twitter
'Big shout out to you all of my friends in India,' #ChrisPratt replied to #VarunDhawan.
Hollywood star Chris Pratt gave a shout out to his fans in India as he indulged in a friendly banter with his Bollywood counterpart Varun Dhawan on social media.
Dhawan recently commented on the trailer of Pratt's upcoming sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War.
The film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 2 July, features Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.
"Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" Dhawan wrote on a post by Pratt.
The Hollywood star replied to Dhawan on Friday night, writing on Twitter, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn"
Here is Dhawan's response
All love brothaa https://t.co/MX4bzZWS1Y
— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 18, 2021
The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay, also feature Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner JK Simmons.
In the sci-fi action drama, the world is stunned when a group of time travellers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.
"The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt).
"Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet," the official logline read.
The movie has been produced by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
'Sherni presents a deeper insight into man versus wild conflict': Vidya Balan on realising director Amit Masurkar’s unique vision
Vidya Balan opens up about the film's treatment of wildlife conservation, and why she may not have agreed to do it a few years ago.
Sharib Hashmi on his character JK Talpade in The Family Man 2, acting alongside Manoj Bajpayee
Sharib Hashmi says he was 'craving for recognition' for years and is glad to get it from his role in The Family Man 2
Amazon Prime Video announces Karunesh Talwar's stand-up special Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat
Aalas Motaapa Ghabraahat will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 15 June.