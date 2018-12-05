Varun Dhawan reportedly becomes highest paid young actor in Bollywood with dance film opposite Katrina Kaif

Varun Dhawan, who will be soon seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film, which was rumored to be ABCD3, paired opposite Katrina Kaif for the first time, has reportedly become one of the highest paid young actors in Bollywood. According to a report by BollywoodLife, Dhawan has charged a sum of Rs 21 crores for the project.

Though Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and October were not exact money-spinners, there is no denying that Varun is the most bankable amongst the young crop of actors. The producers have reportedly agreed to pay the amount. This fee places him in a league higher than Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, as per the same report.

The report also states that it is unclear whether Kaif will be seen romancing Dhawan in the film.

The filming is expected to commence in 2019. BollywoodLife also writes that the dance film will be made in 4DX and IMAX format, and will have five songs. Kaif will reportedly play a Pakistani dancer.

ABCD regulars Prabhu Dheva, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak will also star in the film, which will release in November 2019.

Dhawan's other upcoming projects include Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. The mega project, directed by Abhishek Varman, is slated for a 19 April, 2019 release.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 12:48 PM