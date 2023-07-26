There’s a scene in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal where Janhvi Kapoor’s character says that every relationship goes through its Auschwitz and netizens weren’t pleased. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan spoke about the criticism and said, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don’t understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I’m saying for example. They’re allowed to do everything there, they’re allowed to take leaps and they’re allowed to show things in a certain way, but you’ll find that correct.”

He spoke about a recently released English film without naming it but netizens feel it was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. “I know people have got very triggered after watching a small scene in a brilliant film, recently released. It’s a scene that’s important to our culture and our country. But that’s okay for you. You don’t feel they should be more sensitive to you? So where does your criticism go then?”

Nitesh Tiwari speaks up

We’ve made Bawaal with a lot of love, a lot of care, and a lot of good intentions. And predominantly, it’s been understood the way I wanted people to understand it. And that’s been quite overwhelming. However, I’m a bit disappointed with the way some people have comprehended it. That was never the intention. It would never be my intention to be insensitive in any which way. It was a context. Now, that was the physical aspect of Auschwitz, then there is an emotional aspect: the survivor telling his own story. When he talks about Auschwitz, he’s talking about his own personal experience. He is not generalizing everything which happened.