Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM ahead of Bhediya shoot in the state

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu shared pictures with Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Amar Kaushik, among others, who are in the state to shoot for their upcoming movie Bhediya.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have started to shoot for their upcoming film, Bhediya. The duo along with the team of this Amar Kaushik directorial headed to Arunachal Pradesh. The pictures from their stay are going viral. The team of Bhediya met the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, at his office in Itanagar. The AP CM also shared a few stills from their meet on his official Twitter account.

In the tweet, Khandu expressed that he was pleased to meet lead stars Varun and Kriti and the team of the film. Khandu further added that he was happy to know that they are enjoying their time in the state and are also keen on promoting it as a popular film destination.

He also shared more pictures with the director and said it was lovely to meet him. Khandu also stated that Amar grew up in Arunachal and that his father was a forest ranger at Indian Forest Service(IFS).

Check out the tweets here

Pleased to meet Bollywood Star Shri @Varun_dvn Ji & @kritisanon Ji and their team during their call on. They are in Arunachal to shoot for the movie #BHEDIYA. Happy to know they are enjoying their time here and are keen on promoting #Arunachal as popular film destination. pic.twitter.com/MXcmoIRjSL — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 3, 2021

It was lovely meeting Shri @amarkaushik Ji, a popular Bollywood Director today during his call on with producer team of movie #Bhediya. Shri Kaushik Ji grew up in Arunachal. His father was a forest ranger who worked for the Indian Forest Service and his mother a school teacher. pic.twitter.com/8TfnKMqvCi — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 3, 2021

As reported in nenow.in, the makers have zeroed down some serene locations from the state for the shooting. Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Sagalee (Papum Pare) and parts of Pakke Kessang district are some of them. The shooting will be completed in a span of two months.

Speaking of Kriti’s schedule, Telangana Today quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kriti has been keeping extremely busy with her hectic schedule and is working hard to balance all her upcoming projects. In between Bhediya, she will also shoot for a song for her film, Mimi. To be all prepared and ready, the actress is rehearsing every night post her shoot.”

Earlier, Varun shared a short clip while announcing the film, where he is seen howling and turning into a wolf. Kriti and Varun have earlier worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale.