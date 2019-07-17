You are here:

Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Arjun Kapoor share selfies of older selves as FaceApp challenge goes viral

FaceApp, the app that uses advanced software algorithms to transform selfies and make people virtually look older or younger than their actual age, has taken over the Internet. And weirdly enough, the app's pretty accurate with most selfies.

The app also allows you to try different hairstyles, beards and add the filter on previously saved pictures. As the #FaceAppchallenge gains momentum on the Internet, various celebrities are participating in the trend by sharing their old-age selfies on their social media handles.

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Ravjani, Jonas brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick, are some of the celebrities who have tried the FaceApp filter and shared photos of their older selves on social media, evoking plenty of amusement and laughter.

Check out all the FaceApp posts here:

First to join the madness was Arjun Kapoor who posted the photo and captioned it with, "Old age hit me like."

Old age hit me like .. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yHwIxTlyv — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 16, 2019

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shared filtered photo of their older selves and sent their fans into a debate over 'Who will supposedly look the best when in their 50s or 60s?'

When you take a trip to the Year 3000. pic.twitter.com/O9Dxpwj6ex — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 16, 2019

Fast and Furious actor Ludacris also used the quirky filter and captioned the photo with a little wordplay.

Chef Gordon Ramsay also attempted the application and sarcastically mentioned that he will be hosting the cooking reality show MasterChef Season 50 even at old age.

Catching up with the trend! 👴🏻 Can you guess the Shers? #SaddaPunjab #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/flvpdfOu6l — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) July 16, 2019

Like every viral trend, we've been blessed with some hilarious memes as well. This particularly one though stands out from the rest:

Does not work on the Chosen One #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/vPIB7BGD2i — laney (@misslaneym) July 17, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 18:10:39 IST