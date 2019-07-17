Varun Dhawan, Jonas Brothers, Arjun Kapoor share selfies of older selves as FaceApp challenge goes viral
FaceApp, the app that uses advanced software algorithms to transform selfies and make people virtually look older or younger than their actual age, has taken over the Internet. And weirdly enough, the app's pretty accurate with most selfies.
The app also allows you to try different hairstyles, beards and add the filter on previously saved pictures. As the #FaceAppchallenge gains momentum on the Internet, various celebrities are participating in the trend by sharing their old-age selfies on their social media handles.
Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shekhar Ravjani, Jonas brothers - Kevin, Joe and Nick, are some of the celebrities who have tried the FaceApp filter and shared photos of their older selves on social media, evoking plenty of amusement and laughter.
Check out all the FaceApp posts here:
First to join the madness was Arjun Kapoor who posted the photo and captioned it with, "Old age hit me like."
Old age hit me like .. 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yHwIxTlyv
— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 16, 2019
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas shared filtered photo of their older selves and sent their fans into a debate over 'Who will supposedly look the best when in their 50s or 60s?'
When you take a trip to the Year 3000. pic.twitter.com/O9Dxpwj6ex
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 16, 2019
Fast and Furious actor Ludacris also used the quirky filter and captioned the photo with a little wordplay.
Fast & Furious 50 😂😂😂 and we still haven’t stopped at a gas station. Or for Diapers. 💪🏽
Hitched a ride on a time machine to 2050 and took a selfie for you. #BackToTheFuture #OldHabitsDieHard 😉
A post shared by Shekhar Ravjianii (@shekharravjiani) on
Chef Gordon Ramsay also attempted the application and sarcastically mentioned that he will be hosting the cooking reality show MasterChef Season 50 even at old age.
Me hosting #MasterChef Season 50......#faceapp pic.twitter.com/uKnfxUpC1D
— Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) July 16, 2019
70 years of reebokXvarundhawan P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100
A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on
“Agar baap main hota!” 😂 P.s Thank god papa’s not here to set me right! @crdahiya #AgeChallenge #DoubleFace
Catching up with the trend! 👴🏻
Can you guess the Shers? #SaddaPunjab #faceappchallenge pic.twitter.com/flvpdfOu6l
— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) July 16, 2019
Like every viral trend, we've been blessed with some hilarious memes as well. This particularly one though stands out from the rest:
Does not work on the Chosen One #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/vPIB7BGD2i
— laney (@misslaneym) July 17, 2019
Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 18:10:39 IST