Varun Dhawan introduces niece on Instagram; Virat and Anushka's sun-kissed selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 14:21:02 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Varun Dhawan introduces his niece to the world

Varun Dhawan's elder brother, Rohit, recently welcomed a baby girl. The actor took to social media to introduce the Dhawan family's little bundle of joy in the best way he could. John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter banter

John Cena turned to Shah Rukh Khan for some words of wisdom, revealing that the Bollywood superstar is, indeed, the king.

Virat-Anushka's sun-kissed selfie

Day out with my beauty! ♥️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

When they're not schooling people for their littering habit, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are taking rather loved up, sun-kissed selfies for Instagram. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's turns photographer for Aaradhya

My Angel Forever✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a cute photo of her daughter Aaradhya posing against the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

Salman Khan meets Shahid Afridi

Bollywood star Salman Khan met with former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Shahid Afridi, in Canada. While Salman is in the country for his DaBangg Tour, Afridi is playing in the Global T20 League. Esha Deol holidays with her family

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are currently holidaying with their toddler, Radhya Takhtani. The actress shared a photo of her little family on Instagram.

Arjun Kapoor's cheeky birthday wishes for Katrina Kaif

B-Town BFFs Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kapoor's friendship is hilarious. Arjun, whose Namaste England is taking him places these days, gave Katrina an early birthday present.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 14:22 PM

