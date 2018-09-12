Varun Dhawan confirms revival of No.1 film series with father David; cast, script yet to be finalised

David Dhawan has been reportedly thinking of making another No. 1 series film. The upcoming film, will have Varun Dhawan in the lead and will be created by David and elder brother Rohit. New reports in the Mumbai Mirror state that the leading lady opposite Varun has been cast.

The report states that actor Sara Ali Khan will share screen space with Varun on this yet-untitled project. However, once the daily reached out to Varun, he said, “We have just started scripting. Things like casting take some time. We will announce the name once it is locked. Till then, everything else is just rumours.”

As reported earlier, David had apparently been quite impressed with Varun's performances in one of his upcoming films and had decided to collaborate with his son for the third time, after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The project, which is currently in the scripting stage, will be an original script taking off from the No. 1 series that David is well known for. It is also to be directed by the filmmaker.

David's No.1 series, arguably his most successful venture, began in 1995 with the first film featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No. 1. This was followed by Hero No. 1 in 1997, Biwi No. 1 with Salman and Karisma, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1 which featured Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan. “David and Varun are hoping to recreate the magic with this film, which is expected to roll next year. The rest of the casting will begin after the script is locked,” added a source.

