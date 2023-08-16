Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is currently busy in creating and shattering records at the box office. The massy-actioner has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and will enter the Rs 250 crore club today at the ticket windows. While the sequel has turned out to be a bonafide box office blockbuster, Varun Dhawan heaped praise on the veteran actor for the film’s success by resharing his picture from an entertainment portal on his Insta-story and captioning it, “Power moves silently.”

However, the Bawaal star deleted the story later for unknown reasons and later shared a pic with Sunny Deol’s cutout.

Arjun Kapoor also took to his Insta-story to congratulate Sunny for Gadar 2‘s phenomenal success and wrote, “Congratulations sir & the entire team of Gadar 2!!! The power of mainstream resonates yet again… Inspirational stuff!!!”

Humbled & thrilled to be tiny part of this moment in history of Indian Cinema. Congratulations to the entire team of #Gadar2 & @ZeeStudios_ you have shown what madness Cinema can be in this Nation. Clapping for you & your staggering achievement @Anilsharma_dir #SunnyDeol https://t.co/4Kvy2HnMHR — Ajit Andhare (@AndhareAjit) August 14, 2023

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simratt Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopraa in prominent roles.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, the actor is currently basking in the success of Bawaal, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal and Chhichhore fame. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a prominent role.

Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees

Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee.

Presented by Atlee. pic.twitter.com/ijIYNap5Qe — Cine1 Studios (@Cine1Studios) July 2, 2023

The actor is currently with VD18, which will be presented by Jawan helmer Atlee and directed by Kalees. The film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles and is set to hit the screens on 31st May 2024.