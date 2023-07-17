Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor surprised fans at the special screening of ‘Bawaal‘ recently and the response to the film seems to be encouraging. The film will premiere globally on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories on 21 July. It’s directed by Nitesh Tiwari who also directed Chhichhore and Dangal.

In an interview with Firstpost, Tiwari opened up on the making of the drama, how the script was his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s idea, working with Dhawan and Kapoor.

How did the idea of Bawaal come to you?

The film started with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s idea. She took my dad to all these World War II places because he was very interested in it and my dad was a history professor too. He wished to visit Europe because of its rich Ashwiny was developing it for herself and later on she got busy with other stuff and the story remained with her. She did a small draft also beforehand keeping her sensibilities in mind. I just secretly wished that my father was there to watch the film.

So, when I got a free window, I asked her whether she would be kind enough to part with the story because I found it to be fascinating. And then I took the story from her and me and my writers developed it. That’s how the story came about.

On the theme of war in the film, the filmmaker revealed, “I formed my own philosophy based on my own experiences for so many years. I have started believing very strongly that whatever happens, happens for the best. There have been situations where you will find yourself asking why has this happened to me. But the alternative that life gives you at a later stage turns out to be a much better alternative.”