Varmaa, Arjun Reddy remake starring Dhruv Vikram, Megha Choudhary, leaked on Tamilrockers

Varmaa was leaked hours after its premiere on 6 October on the OTT platform Simply South

The Tamil remake of the 2017 Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy, Varmaa, has been leaked by online piracy platform Tamilrockers on the day of its OTT release on Simply South.

The Bala directorial stars Dhruv Vikram and Megha Choudhary in lead roles.

Produced by Mukesh R Mehta's E4 Entertainment, the film also stars Eswari Rao, Raiza Wilson, and Akash Premkumar. The film was originally slated for a release in theatres but got axed as the makers were not happy with the final product. Now, even as the film was slated to finally see the light of day through an OTT platform, it got leaked before that by Tamil Rockers.

Chiyaan Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram was initially supposed to debut with Bala's Varmaa, but the producer was disappointed with Bala's version and remade the film again with a new title Adithya Varma.

The music for this film was created by Radhan M, who also gave the music for Dhruv Vikram-starrer Adithya Varma.

This is, however, not the first time that Tamilrockers has leaked a Tamil film online. Earlier it has leaked Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan-starrer Nishabdam, Aishwarya Rajesh and Vijay Sethupathi's Ka Pae Ranasingam, Thalapathi Vijay's Bigil, Keerthy Suresh-starrer Penguin and Jyothika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal.

Dhruv Vikram will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film which is yet to be titled. He will be sharing screen space with his father and veteran actor Chiyaan Vikram in the film. Tentatively title Chiyaan 60, it will have music by Anirudh Ravichander and will be produced by Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner.