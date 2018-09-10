Varma, Ayogya, 100% Kadhal prove Kollywood filmmakers are betting big on Telugu remakes

The last successful Tamil remake of a Telugu film to hit theaters was Sibiraj's suspense thriller Sathya, which released in December 2017 and opened to both critical and commercial acclaim. The film was an official remake of Telugu blockbuster Kshanam which starred Adivi Sesh in the lead role.

In 2018, Arya's Ghajinikanth is the only Tamil release, which has its roots in a Telugu original. An official remake of Nani's super-hit Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Ghajinikanth couldn't fulfill the expectations of the original at the box office. Despite the dismal hit ratio for Telugu remakes in Kollywood in the last two years, Tamil filmmakers are now betting big on Tollywood as a bevy of projects are in various stages of production.

Although Telugu films were successfully remade in Tamil in the past and boosted the careers of a few top stars in Kollywood, the last few years have witnessed only a handful of remakes. Now, there is a sudden influx of Telugu remakes in K'town with popular personalities like director Bala, Vishal, GV Prakash, Simbu and Sundar C jumping on the bandwagon.

One of the most anticipated Telugu remakes which is currently under production in Tamil is director Bala's Varma. An official Telugu remake of the blockbuster romance drama Arjun Reddy, Varma marks the on-screen debut of Dhruv, son of actor Chiyaan Vikram. Debutante actress Megha Choudhary, a model who hails from Bengal, is playing the lead heroine in the film, which starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey as leads in the original.

Bala is one of the filmmakers whom Vikram respects so much, and that's the main reason he has entrusted the job of launching his son under his direction. It must be noted that some of Vikram's path-breaking movies such as Sethu, Pithamagan—which garnered him the national award for Best Actor—were helmed by Bala.

Vishal's recently-launched film Ayogya, where he co-stars with Raashi Khanna, is an official remake of Telugu film Temper directed by Vakkantham Vamsi. The action drama proved to be a significant turning point for Junior NTR when his career was deterred by a series of box-office debacles then. Now, Vishal is basking in the glory of two back to back hits in Thupparivaalan, and Irumbu Thirai and Ayogya marks the second remake in his career in the last ten years after the Prabhu Deva-directed Vedi in 2011, which flunked at the ticket window.

Directed by Venkat Mohan, an erstwhile associate of AR Murugadoss, and produced by Lighthouse Movie Makers, Ayogya started rolling two days back in East Coast Road on the outskirts of Chennai on a grand set. Vikram Vedha composer Sam CS scores the music for the project, which also features R Parthiepan and KS Ravikumar in essential roles.

The recent Telugu blockbuster RX100, directed by Ajay Bhupathi and starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput is all set to be remade in Tamil soon. Popular distribution house Auraa Cinemas has confirmed producing the Tamil remake, which will star Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead role. The makers are in talks with Taapsee to play the female lead in the Tamil version.

"I'm thrilled about making this film in Tamil. This is an absolute entertainer for the youth. We are on the verge of finalizing the director who could convert the magic of the Telugu film in Tamil too," said Mahesh of Auraa Cinemas.

GV Prakash's 100% Kadhal, an official remake of Rangasthalam director Sukumar's 2011 hit 100% Love, is waiting to hit screens soon. The Tamil remake, which stars Shalini Pandey as the lead heroine, is directed by MM Chandramouli and produced by Sukumar.

In 2017, Vijay Deverakonda's another breakout hit Pellichoopulu was announced to be remade in Tamil with Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah playing the lead roles. Gautham Menon acquired the rights to the film and his long-standing associate Senthil Veerasamy was announced as the director. However, due to the delay in shooting, Vishnu Vishal opted out of the film, which was titled Pon Ondru Kanden in Tamil.

Another eagerly awaited upcoming Telugu remake is Pawan Kalyan's superhit film Attarintiki Daredi directed by Trivikram. The Tamil remake of the film will be directed by Sundar C and Simbu has been signed to play the lead role. Lyca Productions, who holds the Tamil remake rights, is bankrolling the project. The shooting is expected to kickstart soon as Sundar C has put his magnum-opus Sangamithra on backburner. Lyca has already confirmed that the movie will hit the screens in January 2019. Megha Akash is said to be playing the lead heroine in the film.

Nani's superhit romance drama Ninnu Kori directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Bharat Ane Nenu makers DVV Entertainments is also set to be remade in Tamil soon. Actor Vaibhav is currently in talks to play the lead role in the Tamil version, and Cosmo Kiran is expected to bankroll the project.

Reports are also rife that veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has acquired the Tamil remake rights of Telugu film Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Since Dhanush has reportedly has signed a three-film deal with Thanu, sources say he might star in the remake of Needi Naadi Oke Katha for one of the collaborations if everything goes well.

