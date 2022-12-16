'Varisu' producer Dil Raju sparks controversy by saying 'Thalapathy Vijay is bigger than Ajith Kumar'

It can’t be said enough how desperately the movie buffs are waiting for January. Not only because it would commence a new year, but while the Hindi belt is gearing up to get enthralled by the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Tollywood is all set for their power-packed auctioneers. Geared up for the grand theatrical release of Varisu and Thunivu, movie lovers are truly up for the big-time treat this January, as Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are both coming along with their highly anticipated films. While two of the hotly anticipated movies are releasing in January, they also mark the big Pongal clash at the box office on 12 January. Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is backed by Boney Kapoor and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies and Vijay’s Varisu is produced by Dil Raju. Now a month ahead of the release of his movie, Dil Raju has sparked controversy after describing Vijay as a bigger star than Ajith Kumar in Tamil Nadu.

Not only this, but in his conversation with a Telugu portal, Dil Raju has also claimed that he will come to Chennai to request Thunivu producer Udhayanidhi Stalin to allot more screens for Varisu. This has simply added fuel to the fire of the ongoing war of words between the fans of both Telugu stars. As per media reports, Raju is finding a lot of resistance from a group of distributors against releasing the Vijay starrer in the Telugu states. As the release date of the movies is approaching, distributors have started finalising the number of screens that will be allotted to the movies. Now, since Stalin holds the majority of the screens, the producer was quick to alot it to Thunivu. Although Raju in his interview has agreed that equal screens have been given to Thunivu and Varisu, he isn’t satisfied.

This has intensified the war of words between fans of #Vijay and #Ajithkumar. While #DilRaju speaks plainly, he’d benefit from a crash course on conflict resolution. #Varisu #Thunivu pic.twitter.com/Pz5m0xDCwt — Manoj Kumar R (@ImMKR) December 16, 2022



According to Indian Express, Raju said in Telugu, “In Tamil Nadu, Ajith sir’s film is coming out with my film. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay sir is the number 1 star. Everybody knows that.” Continuing further, Raju said that the state consists of 800 screens, he wishes to have more than 400 screens for his movie, and to attain the target he simply needs 50 more screens. Raju claimed that “this is business” and despite the fact he has bigger films, he has to beg for screens and this isn’t some monopoly. The producer wanted to emphasise that even though his movie is featuring one of the biggest stars of Tamil cinema, he is still negotiating and making compromises with other stakeholders, just for the sake of business. Raju concluded by saying, “Vijay is bigger than Ajith. As a producer, I’m requesting more screens for a Vijay film.” Well, needless to say, Raju’s candid statement has irked Ajith’s fans and it will be worth the wait to witness their responses toward both movies.

