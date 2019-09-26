Varanasi to get its first Film City, confirms chairman of UPFDC, comedian Raju Srivastava

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava, who was appointed the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council, has already achieved his first in-office feat. Under his guidance, the city of Varanasi will get its very own Film City, reports Bombay Times.

The comedian opens up to the publication about his plans. He says to Bombay Times, "When I joined the office, I had put forth the idea of constructing a Film City, on the lines of the ones in Mumbai and Hyderabad, in Varanasi. This has been a long-cherished dream of mine. Though in the past, people have tried to pursue this idea, it didn’t materialise. In my first meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, I put forth this proposal. I told him that if a Film City is constructed in UP, then our talented artistes won’t need to go to Mumbai in search of work. At the same time, we should make our policies simple and production-friendly, so that a large number of films are shot here. Apart from this, it can be developed into a major tourist attraction, too. All these measures will also provide a fillip to employment in the state, resulting in a considerable generation of revenue. I am happy that we have been allotted a 106-acre plot in Varanasi for the purpose.”

Divulging further details about the project, Raju says that the Film City will be equipped with modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities. He even promises that he will ensure that all the required procedures to get the permissions will be transparent and simple. Calling it a 'one-window clearance', Srivastava adds filmmakers will get all the required permissions under the same roof in order to save on time and energy. Being part of the film industry himself, he will ensure that producers and directors do not have to run from pillar to post, worried about getting everything cleared.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 15:09:21 IST