Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's next TV project to be a psychological thriller called Tell Me a Story

Los Angeles: Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is all set for his comeback on TV with a new show, Tell Me a Story.

The 35-year-old actor will play the lead of Eddie, a bartender, small-time drug dealer, and part-time thief who struggles with himself struggles with substance abuse, Deadline reported.

Tell Me a Story will reimagine a number of beloved fairy tales as a psychological thriller.

The show, from Kevin Williamson, also has The Originals star Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen and Kim Cattral on board.

The first season will intertwine the stories of The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into "an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder".

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 17:40 PM