Grabbing a bowl of popcorn or chips, snuggling into a blanket with your Valentine will certainly be the best way to make your day special. Here are some of the best Bollywood as well as Hollywood romantic films to feel nostalgic and emotionally loved:

Bollywood

Jab We Met: If you believe that opposites attract each other then this movie is the right choice. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. When Jab We Met hit theatres in 2007, it was widely admired by the viewers probably for the usage of quirky one-liners in it.

Wake Up Sid: This movie is all about the transition to adulthood which is no doubt a difficult affair. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this film features Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead. More than talking about the challenges and responsibilities that adulthood teaches, the movie showed us how love can change a person for good.

Veer Zaara: Among the many special Bollywood romantic movies, Veer Zaara stands out from the others. Directed by Yash Chopra, the movie features Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in the lead. The romantic movie highlights the love story of an Indian Army officer and a Pakistani girl. Other than revolving around the love angle, the movie speaks of the hardship and long wait that the couple goes through.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: This movie is still popular among youngsters and college students. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the movie stars R Madhavan, Diya Mirza and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. When this film was released, the young crowd went crazy over the character of Madhavan. Apart from the bueautiful love story, one of the strongest points in the movie is the music.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Released in 1999, this was the first time when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai starred together. Helmed by the talented Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie captures all facets of love. From little arguments to heartbreak and separation, the film is a perfect visual treat for Valentine's Day.

Hollywood

The Notebook: This movie is a classic love story that can bring tears even after watching it for perhaps the 100th time. It is based on Nicholas Sparks' novel. The movie featured Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in the lead. After watching this film, you will surely feel that these two parallel opposite lovers are a perfect match made in heaven.

The Lucky One: This movie is entirely based around destiny and fate. This is another book written by Nicholas Sparks that was also made into a movie and was much loved by the audience. Directed by Scott Hicks, the film features Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling in the lead. Despite many near-death encounters, the movie speaks of a string of good luck.

Fifty Shades of Grey: This movie is an erotic romantic drama that was released in 2015. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the movie features Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles. People loved the movie because of its steamy scenes that made headlines even before its release.

Pride & Prejudice: This movie is adapted from Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. Director Joe Wright directed this version of a classic story, with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden in the lead. More than the love between the two, the film revolves around an emotional repression and connection. This romantic movie will surely have you on the edge of your seat.

Gone with the Wind: This is old but a classic must-watch movie. Apart from entertainment, this movie is supposed to be an important piece of American cultural history. Directed by Victor Fleming, the film features Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable in the lead roles. As per reports, it is still the highest-grossing movie ever made. Amid the civil war and politics in the movie, it is hard to miss the passionate splendour between the two characters.